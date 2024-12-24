Baton Rouge woman wins $700K from Mega Millions drawing

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge woman won more than $700,000 from a Mega Millions ticket she bought at a gas station on Staring Lane.

Louisiana Lottery said Felicia Burnette took home $717,507.18 after taxes for matching five of the six Mega Millions numbers in the Dec. 17 drawing. She bought her ticket from Town South Food Mart on Staring Lane.

The lottery said two other winning Mega Millions tickets were purchased across the state, one in Shreveport and the other in Baldwin.