66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

1 hour 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, March 09 2025 Mar 9, 2025 March 09, 2025 12:46 PM March 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

PONCHATOULA - A 28-year-old Baton Rouge woman has died after she ran a stop sign Friday and crashed into a tanker truck.

Alizabeth Scott was driving a U-Haul truck early Friday on Sisters Road. Shortly before 7 a.m., she didn't stop at the stop sign at Sontheimer Road and crashed into the tanker truck, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

Scott was not wearing a seat belt and was critically injured in the crash. She later died at a hospital. Two other people in the U-Haul truck had minor injuries.

Trending News

The tanker truck driver and passenger were uninjured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days