Baton Rouge woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
PONCHATOULA - A 28-year-old Baton Rouge woman has died after she ran a stop sign Friday and crashed into a tanker truck.
Alizabeth Scott was driving a U-Haul truck early Friday on Sisters Road. Shortly before 7 a.m., she didn't stop at the stop sign at Sontheimer Road and crashed into the tanker truck, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported.
Scott was not wearing a seat belt and was critically injured in the crash. She later died at a hospital. Two other people in the U-Haul truck had minor injuries.
The tanker truck driver and passenger were uninjured.
