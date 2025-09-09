90°
Baton Rouge woman arrested after allegedly trying smuggle drugs into federal prison

2 hours 58 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 10:50 AM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COLFAX — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a federal prison. 

Derriclesha Dasha Lee, 30, was arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Correctional Complex at Pollock is located in Grant Parish.

Deputies said Lee was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and taking contraband into a penal institution. 

