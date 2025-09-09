90°
Baton Rouge woman arrested after allegedly trying smuggle drugs into federal prison
COLFAX — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a federal prison.
Derriclesha Dasha Lee, 30, was arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Correctional Complex at Pollock is located in Grant Parish.
Deputies said Lee was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and taking contraband into a penal institution.
