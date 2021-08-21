Baton Rouge woman, 101, prepares for race Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A 101-year-old Baton Rouge woman is gearing up for a race at LSU this weekend.





Julia Hawkins is no stranger to running. Her nickname is "Hurricane Hawkins" and her track and field journey started last year after attending State Olympics in Lake Charles and she also participated in the National Senior Olympics in Birmingham. There, she won the 50 and 100-meter dash, setting a new world record for a 101-year-old.





Even though she's a centenarian, she doesn't allow her age to slow her down.



