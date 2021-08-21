77°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman, 101, prepares for race Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A 101-year-old Baton Rouge woman is gearing up for a race at LSU this weekend.
Trending News
Julia Hawkins is no stranger to running. Her nickname is "Hurricane Hawkins" and her track and field journey started last year after attending State Olympics in Lake Charles and she also participated in the National Senior Olympics in Birmingham. There, she won the 50 and 100-meter dash, setting a new world record for a 101-year-old.
Even though she's a centenarian, she doesn't allow her age to slow her down.
"I knew I could do because I'm in the yard a lot and I keep hearing the phone and come running in to get it," says Julia.
She rides her bicycle everyday and practices the 100-meter on her street. She says her secret to living a long life is eating healthy, exercising, and family.
"I tell people the thing I recommend is to marry a good man. If you marry to a man for 70 years and have four wonderful children and then you have great grandchildren. You can't ask much more than that ...so that's what I'm blessed with."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID surge puts crunch on hospitals; demand for infusion treatments increase
-
Child found dead inside car in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening
-
Child found dead inside car in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday evening
-
Nurse retires after working at OLOL for 35 years
-
Flooring replaced in home, non-profit steps in to help