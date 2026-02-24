Baton Rouge tennis captain wins National Captain of the Year award

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge tennis captain was given a national accolade from the United States Tennis Association.

Wilbert "Doc" Whitfield was awarded USTA National Captain of the Year. He is the first-ever recipient.

Whitfield was named the Southern Captain of the Year previously and was submitted for the national award.

He has been a tennis captain for 14 years and led 87 teams. Whitfield has played on USTA league teams for 37 years.