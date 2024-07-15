Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra names new executive director

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra has a new executive director, the Baton Rouge Symphony Board of Directors announced Monday.

Marshall Carby has been named the orchestra's executive director and will take over the position on Sept. 1.

Before joining the Baton Rouge Symphony, Carby had more than 15 years of arts sector leadership, including as the assistant director of operations and production at the Omaha Symphony. According to the Baton Rouge Symphony, Carby's "leadership style, characterized by innovation and collaboration, promises to build upon the Baton Rouge Symphony's esteemed legacy while expanding its impact throughout the region."

"I am ecstatic to work alongside them and expand the joy of music for the next generation in Baton Rouge and beyond," Carby said.