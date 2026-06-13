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Baton Rouge 'Stop the Violence' rally draws community leaders to Jewel J. Newman Center
BATON ROUGE — Community leaders gathered at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center for a "Stop the Violence" rally, calling for unity and urging people to come together to support younger generations.
The Regulators All Star Community Band, made up of high school and college students from across the parish, showed up to help spread the message.
Organizers say they put the event together after seeing an uptick in violence in the community. The goal is to encourage people to come together and uplift the younger generation.
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The event also helps raise funds for the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.
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