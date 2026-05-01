Baton Rouge Special Olympics athlete recovering after Mall of Louisiana mass shooting

BATON ROUGE — A local soccer player who was injured in a mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana is recovering well, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office shared Friday.

Deputies visited Donnie Guillory in the hospital, where he continues to recover from the shooting. They brought him an EBRSO motorcycle helmet signed by all the deputies to show respect and encouragement.

The sheriff's office shared an image of the deputies with Guillory, who can be seen smiling and in good spirits.

Guillory is a Special Olympics athlete who also plays in the Baton Rouge Soccer Club's Unified Program.

He and five others were shot at the mall food court on April 23. Guillory arrived at the hospital in critical condition and has since undergone multiple surgeries.