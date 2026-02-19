Baton Rouge officials to announce return of American Cruise Lines ship to the city's riverfront

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge officials on Thursday plan to announce the return of an American Cruise Lines ship to the city's riverfront.



American Cruise Lines has visited the city regularly, adding Baton Rouge as a port of call for its American Song vessel in 2018. After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, American ships returned to the city in 2021.



Last Summer, city-parish leaders unveiled plans to update the riverfront, hoping to bring more business back to the downtown area.



Seven months later, Baton Rouge will once again be a docking point for American Cruise Lines.



The city-parish said Wednesday that the vessel American Melody would be on-site for a news conference on Thursday at the city dock.



Restaurants in the city, like Poor Boy Lloyd's, say they are excited about new tourism possibilities.



"I think it's good. I'll enjoy it. We have some of their people come by, and we've had some of their crew come by here. We've had some of the people who are on the boat come by and visit us," Poor Boy Lloyd's owner Fred Taylor said.



Taylor has been at the same spot on Florida St. for over 40 years. He hopes his seafood joint can bring in new customers to enjoy the cuisine this part of the country offers.



"When the crews go up and down that Mississippi River right there, and they go way up north and way up high and then come down to try different types of fish all the way down. I mean, we got catfish down here, and we got other kinds of fish," Taylor said.



East Baton Rouge Parish resident Colleen Camarota says she and her friend are enthusiastic about what the cruises can bring.



"I'm all for it, especially if they're going to bring people in to the city so they can enjoy it and learn about the history of Louisiana and the Mississippi," Camarota said.



According to the cruise line's website, passengers can visit the city or go on tours to places like the State Capitol.



"I've been born here, raised here, still here, it's definitely something interesting to see," Baton Rouge resident Dezmion Barrow said.



WBRZ met Sophie Barnes, a tourist from London, England, who was visiting Louisiana for Mardi Gras. Barnes and her friends said the news of the cruise ships may bring them back again.



"Absolutely. I think the Mississippi is world famous, and we came to this part, to specifically travel up it, so if there's a more relaxing, easier way to do it, which I think a cruise would be then why not?" Barnes said.



Mayor-President Sid Edwards will hold a news conference at the Baton Rouge dock across from the River Center, along with the president of American Cruise Lines and the president of Visit Baton Rouge. That will take place Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m.