Baton Rouge road temporarily closed for house fire response

4 hours 17 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2024 Feb 22, 2024 February 22, 2024 7:24 AM February 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Douglas Avenue was closed for fire crews to respond to a house fire Thursday morning. 

A post on social media from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the response left Douglas Avenue off Hollywood Street off-limits around 7:20 a.m..

Officials said the resident of the home was at work when it happened and no one was injured. The cause of the fire was said to be an overloaded electrical outlet. 

Douglas Avenue has since reopened. 

