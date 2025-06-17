Baton Rouge retirement home taking part in College World Series Jell-O shot challenge

BATON ROUGE - The most seasoned LSU fans were cheering on the Tigers in Omaha from Baton Rouge.

Staff at St. James Place, a retirement home and senior living facility, created their own Jell-O shot challenge for residents.

The shots, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, were free for all residents.

Director of Active Lifestyles Tonya Dixon said that the residents get very competitive with bragging rights on the line.

"We added a building challenge to the game," she said. "We're keeping track of the different buildings at St. James Place and how many people in each building do a shot tonight. We're also adding a donation to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank from St. James Place."

Dixon said that $5 for each shot will go to the charity.