Baton Rouge resident leads Louisiana Amateur Championship heading into final round
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge resident Greg Berthelot leads the Louisiana Amateur Championship by a stroke heading into Sunday's final round.
Berthelot is at 6-under par for the tournament, held at the Country Club of Louisiana, after a 3-under par 69 on Saturday.
Lafayette's Tyler Ledet and Covington's Patrick Blaum are one shot back at 5-under.
The final group with Ledet, Blaum, and Berthelot tees off at 10:39 a.m. Sunday.
Dunham graduate and current Southern Mississippi golfer Ryan Dupuy is two shots back at 4-under.
