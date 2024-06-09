Baton Rouge resident leads Louisiana Amateur Championship heading into final round

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge resident Greg Berthelot leads the Louisiana Amateur Championship by a stroke heading into Sunday's final round.

Berthelot is at 6-under par for the tournament, held at the Country Club of Louisiana, after a 3-under par 69 on Saturday.

Lafayette's Tyler Ledet and Covington's Patrick Blaum are one shot back at 5-under.

The final group with Ledet, Blaum, and Berthelot tees off at 10:39 a.m. Sunday.

Dunham graduate and current Southern Mississippi golfer Ryan Dupuy is two shots back at 4-under.