Baton Rouge records year's first 90-degree day, hitting an annual milestone

Baton Rouge has reached the low 90s for the first time in 2026. The official thermometer for record-keeping purposes at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport registered an air temperature of 90° at approximately 3:48 p.m. Monday. Out of 134 years of record, only in 13 years has Baton Rouge experienced its first 90°+ day before April 27. This also ties the record high temperature for the day of 90°, last set in 1963.

This comes amid a short burst of heat. In fact, the Capital Area might make a run for the low 90s again on Tuesday, before another cold front sends temperatures crashing later in the week. CLICK HERE for the latest Storm Station Forecast.

90s will become much more common in the coming weeks to months; here are 9 stats about the 90s:

1) Annual averages show the Red Stick recording its first 90° temperature by May 13.

2) The earliest 90° day on record is March 2, 1909. Only on seven occasions has Baton Rouge been in the 90s in March.

3) The latest in the year it has taken Baton Rouge to reach 90° is June 10, 1950 & June 10, 1976.

4) Baton Rouge experienced its latest 90° high in the calendar year in 2024. That was shattered on three occasions: October 30, November 4, and November 6. Also remarkable is that these are the only recorded 90° days in the month of November.

5) On average, the last 90° high occurs on October 4.

6) The earliest that the area has ever experienced the final 90° high for the year was September 6, 1893.

7) The maximum number of days that the Capital City has reached 90° or above was 140 in 2023. 2024 comes in at #2 with 139 days.

8) The fewest number of days that the Capital City reached 90° or above was only 30 days in 1961.

9) On average, Baton Rouge spends approximately 90 days per year in the 90s.

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