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Baton Rouge rapper killed in shooting outside gym
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge rapper Cleezy5 was killed in a shooting outside of a gym along Woodcrest Drive, sources said.
Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that West Clark, who goes by the name Cleezy5, died in the shooting. Clark is reportedly associated with TBG, the Top Boy Gorilla rap collective, and artist Fredo Bang.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. at a gym along Woodcrest, just off of Greenwell Springs Road.
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No arrests have been reported, and no additional information has been released about Clark's death.
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