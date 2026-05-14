Baton Rouge rapper Ben10 identified as one of three shot on Wells Street

BATON ROUGE — Ben10, a known associate of fellow Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, was shot in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, just over a month after he was shot in Houston, sources tell WBRZ.

Ben10, whose real name is Ben Anthony Fields, was identified as one of three people injured in a shooting on Wells Street, sources said. Fields and the other two people were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

In early April, he was shot at a Houston restaurant and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Reports said the shooter was being robbed of his chains when he pulled out a gun and started firing shots. Twenty to 30 people were inside the building when the gun was fired and two people were hit.

Further information was not immediately available.