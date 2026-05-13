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BRPD: 3 people shot, hospitalized near intersection of Valley, Wells streets

55 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 11:56 AM May 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three people were shot near the intersection of Valley and Wells streets, Baton Rouge Police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A BRPD spokesperson said that the three people who were shot were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, not an ambulance.

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