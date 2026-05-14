Good 2 Eat: Patio Pinto Beans

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Patio Pinto Beans

1/2 lb. bacon strips, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

6-15 oz. cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained

4-8 oz. cans tomato sauce

2-4 oz. cans chopped green chiles

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. chili powder

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in pan.

Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beans, tomato sauce, green chiles, brown sugar and seasonings. Sprinkle top with bacon. Bake, covered, 60-70 minutes or until heated through.