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Good 2 Eat: Patio Pinto Beans

3 hours 22 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 5:40 AM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Patio Pinto Beans

1/2 lb. bacon strips, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
6-15 oz. cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained
4-8 oz. cans tomato sauce
2-4 oz. cans chopped green chiles
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 tsp. chili powder
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/4 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in pan.

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Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beans, tomato sauce, green chiles, brown sugar and seasonings. Sprinkle top with bacon. Bake, covered, 60-70 minutes or until heated through.

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