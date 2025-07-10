Baton Rouge Police trying to identify woman accused of pointing a gun at victim in parking lot

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a woman who is accused of pointing a gun at a victim and damaging the victim's vehicle.

Officials say this occurred in the parking lot of the Hammond Aire Shopping Center off of Airline Highway.

If you recognize this woman or have any information that could assist investigators, please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.