Baton Rouge Police trying to identify three men accused of vehicle burglary

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify three men accused of vehicle burglary.

Investigators believe that on June 27, the three men were responsible for an early morning vehicle burglary on Airline Highway near Bluebonnet Boulevard.

If you can help identify these men, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.