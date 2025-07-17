77°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify three men accused of vehicle burglary
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify three men accused of vehicle burglary.
Investigators believe that on June 27, the three men were responsible for an early morning vehicle burglary on Airline Highway near Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Trending News
If you can help identify these men, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor honors Louisiana woman who helped save campers from Texas floods
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
-
Baton Rouge Zoo will host its first-ever car show this fall
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Nine years after police ambush, family and friends remember the...
-
Man arrested for forgery; allegedly had impaired mother sign over $100,000 from...