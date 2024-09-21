Baton Rouge Police seeking assistance in locating missing woman with dementia

BATON ROUGE — BRPD’s Missing Persons Division is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing woman suffering from dementia.

64-year-old Bobbie White was last seen driving on Frey Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 19. White was seen driving a dark blue, 2021 Toyota Camry bearing license plate number 441DOS.

Please contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 if you have any information regarding White’s location.