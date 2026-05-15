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Baton Rouge police seek public help identifying Jefferson Highway burglary suspect

1 hour 46 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 10:42 PM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe broke into several businesses near Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard.

According to police, the burglaries happened during the early morning hours of May 13.

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Investigators have released photographs of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867.

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