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Baton Rouge police seek public help identifying Jefferson Highway burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe broke into several businesses near Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard.
According to police, the burglaries happened during the early morning hours of May 13.
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Investigators have released photographs of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867.
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