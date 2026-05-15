Baton Rouge police seek public help identifying Jefferson Highway burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they believe broke into several businesses near Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard.

According to police, the burglaries happened during the early morning hours of May 13.

Investigators have released photographs of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867.