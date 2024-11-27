Baton Rouge police officer injured after crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was injured in a crash on Airline Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says a vehicle pulled out from a private driveway in front of an officer on the 9500 block of Airline Highway.

The officer sustained moderate injuries from the accident, but they were minor injuries, according to the BRPD.