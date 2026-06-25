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Baton Rouge Police Department seek public help identifying Airline Highway burglary suspect

2 days 17 hours 31 minutes ago Monday, June 22 2026 Jun 22, 2026 June 22, 2026 10:30 PM June 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department asked the public for assistance in identifying an individual they believe is responsible for a burglary on Airline Highway. 

Police say the burglary occurred at a business in the 8400 block of Arline Highway on Sunday morning. 

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Anyone with information that could assist investigators in identifying this man can contact 225-344-7867. 

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