Baton Rouge Police Department looking for suspected burglar
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspected burglar accused of breaking into a business on N. 10th Street.
According to a social media post, investigators believe this suspect broke into a business on N. 10th Street in the afternoon on Sunday, April 13.
If you are able to identify this suspect or have any information that can assist this ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip here.
