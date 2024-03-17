65°
Baton Rouge Police Department arrests man for first-degree rape
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for first degree rape and aggravated burglary Friday.
Deontra Spurlock, 19, allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim on March 6.
Law enforcement successfully identified and apprehended Spurlock without incident. He has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
