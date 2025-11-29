Baton Rouge Police Department arrests man after vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Saturday that it arrested a man on multiple drug charges after he allegedly fled from police.

Officers said a pursuit took place after a driver refused to stop following a traffic violation at Perkins Road and Park Boulevard.

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly struck a parked vehicle and a fire hydrant that left his car disabled, causing him to flee on foot before being detained.

Trevis Wetherspoon allegedly possessed crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, alprazolam, liquid promethazine, and a firearm at the time of his arrest, according to the department.

Wetherspoon was arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and aggravated flight from an officer.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.