Baton Rouge Police Chief talks strategy to address violent crimewave in the community

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish is experiencing a wave of deadly crime trending higher than ever before, and law enforcement officials have had enough.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul made an appearance on "The Clay Young Show" to talk strategy on how to curb the violence rocking the community.

"We are dealing with the symptoms of crime. We have to really address the causes of crime," Chief Paul said.

Homicide rates broke records in 2020. Reports show that 114 killings were reported last year.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroners Office, 85 homicides have been recorded so far in 2021. Chief Paul says the pandemic could be connected to the fallout.

"We've seen in this city that when we have significant events that create trauma in the community, that usually follows some increases in crime," said Chief Paul.

Chief Paul has repeatedly said a revolving door of sorts in the justice system allows criminals to continue to commit crimes.

No matter how many times they are arrested, criminals end up back out on the streets.

The investigative unit profiled in the past alleged murderers who were given bonds, but only to get out and commit more crimes and get arrested again.

"We have to hold these individuals accountable. I respect the process. They have to have their day in court, but until that day in court we have to find ways to keep that small percent that's responsible for the violent crime in jail," said Chief Paul.

