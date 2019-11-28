Baton Rouge Police bust four during Thanksgiving prostitution sting

BATON ROUGE – Four people were booked into jail Thursday morning after police spent the holiday morning conducting a prostitution sting.

Of the group, two were women and two were men and were between the ages of 27 and 65.

Vice agents honed-in on Plank Road Thursday morning for the operation amid complaints, police said, of prostitution activity. Those arrested were caught a few blocks in either direction of the Plank Road and Choctaw Drive intersection around 5 a.m.

Police arrested two women: Bonnie Smith and Brianna Dunne. The two men arrested were Hassan Fields and Donald Johnson.

Fields had previously been arrested in May 2016 on prostitution charges, police wrote in booking information filed at the jail.

Police wrote in arrest reports members of the group were offering oral sex for $20.

