82°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge police arrest woman suspected in deadly armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting someone during an armed robbery earlier this year.
Anna Bartholomew, 31, was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the attack, which happened around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 19. on South Choctaw Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bartholomew tried to rob the victim, 55-year-old Leslie Blackburn. Blackburn was shot during the robbery and later died at a hospital.
Trending News
Bartholomew was booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police plan to close I-10 to remove overturned tanker truck
-
Toddler killed by stray bullet while lying in bed
-
14-year-old former student arrested after sneaking onto high school campus with stolen...
-
14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse...
-
Car thefts nearly doubling each month in Baton Rouge