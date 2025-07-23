83°
Baton Rouge Police arrest man accused of second-degree rape, obscenity
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man accused of attempted second-degree rape and obscenity on Wednesday night.
Marquise Beckham, 26, is accused of assaulting a victim at the pool area of an apartment off Burbank Drive on July 22.
