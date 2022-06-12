82°
Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot wins 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship

2 hours 39 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, June 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

AVONDALE - Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot won the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship for golf.

Berthelot won his first championship 11 years ago to the day. He won the 92nd when he was just 22 years old.

Berthelot finish at nine-under par and won by one shot over Charlie Flynn. 

