Baton Rouge native and former U.S. Attorney Stanford Bardwell Jr. dies

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 June 09, 2018 9:07 PM June 09, 2018 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Former U.S. Attorney Stanford Bardwell Jr. has died, according to a report from The Advocate.

A funeral announcement in The Advocate  states that Bardwell passed away on Saturday at the age of 78. Arrangements are pending at Rabenhorst Funeral Home and First Presbyterian Church.

While serving as the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, Bardwell handled a number of high profile cases including the prosecution of the late Billy Cannon on counterfeiting charges.

Bardwell once said the case was the highlight of his term.

Bardwell was an LSU alumnus.

