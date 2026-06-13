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Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the Built in the Boot football camp
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosted the Built in the Boot football camp on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
The second free annual football camp is designed to inspire, train and equip young athletes through instruction and mentorship.
"Giving the kids an opportunity to come out and have fun," Jones said. "Get to be around some players in the area."
Participants were given hands-on football training and opportunities to learn the discipline, leadership and work ethic required to succeed both on and off the field.
"I'm from Baton Rouge, so it's a really big deal. This is a field that I grew up playing on. Little league, high school, so to be able to come out here and fill the stands up and have kids come out and have fun on this field means the world to me."
While Jones has done camps for the past three years, this is his second year hosting.
"It feels good, especially when kids are asking me questions, talking about Lamar Jackson, talking about the Ravens and stuff like that," Jones said. "Kids growing up in Baton Rouge don't know too much about the Baltimore Ravens. To be out here and see that I have an influence on them... feels really good."
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Jones hopes to continue to grow the annual camp, which featured Mayor Sid Edwards.
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