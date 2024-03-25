64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge murder suspect arrested in Georgia

March 24, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man who was wanted for a May 2023 murder in Baton Rouge was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Louisiana.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 34-year-old Keith Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dekalb County, Georgia. Williams was wanted on murder charges for his involvement in the death of Robert Lavallais, who was shot and killed May 27, 2023, on West Brookstown Drive. 

Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

