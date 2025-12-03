Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport implements AI service to allow for checkout-free parking

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport implemented a new parking service utilizing artificial intelligence to allow for checkout-free payment and drive-in, drive-out parking on Wednesday.

The new program, done in partnership with Metropolis, has been implemented across BTR's short-term garage and economy lots.

Travelers are asked to sign up for the new parking service by downloading the Metropolis app, scanning a QR code at BTR’s garage and economy parking lots, or through this link. BTR officials said that, once registered, users link their vehicle and payment method for checkout-free parking.

Members will also receive instant entry and exit notifications with payment history and access to digital validations, with BTR passengers able to reserve parking in advance for stays after Jan. 1, 2026.



“We’re proud to partner with Metropolis to bring the same stress-free travel experience that our passengers expect from BTR to their entire journey, starting from the moment they leave their homes,” Director of Aviation for BTR Mike Edwards said.

BTR is the first airport in Louisiana and the eighth location in Baton Rouge to install Metropolis’ drive-in, drive-out parking technology.