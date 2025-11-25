Baton Rouge Airport partnering with AI company for parking

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport announced Tuesday it will partner with Metropolis, an AI company, for its parking services.

BTR said Metropolis is currently installing technology in 2,000 spaces across the short-term parking garage and economy lot.

People using the service can pay with their phone.

"There are no more paper slips to keep track of or waiting in lines, just seamless parking," the airport said.

The new tech launches on Dec. 3.

More information, including how to sign up, can be found on BTR's website here.