Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport expecting an uptick in Thanksgiving travelers

BATON ROUGE — The escalator, gates, and terminal are decorated for the holidays at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. And ‘tis the season for families to fly.

More than 10,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Baton Rouge airport for Thanksgiving travel. This is up 16% from last year.

“It's just chaos but you gotta give yourself to it. You gotta roll with things as they come along. Know that you're gonna get there. Once you get there sitting with family it's all gonna be fine,” Benjamin Lowenkron, a traveler, said.

This Thanksgiving, Lowenkron’s family has a new addition as they head to a family gathering in Washington D.C.



She said the holiday rush isn’t that bad.

“My experience so far has been fine. The service here has been good. I got my ticket and as a lone flyer, it's been so good,” Martin said.