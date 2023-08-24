Baton Rouge metro airport broke its all time heat record today

On Thursday afternoon, Metro Airport in Baton Rouge hit 106 degrees. This is likely the hottest temperature in Capital Area history. That reporting station reached 105 degrees three times already this year—Saturday, August 19, Sunday August 20 and Wednesday, August 23. That site also hit 105 degrees On August 30, 2000.

Records show that the Baton Rouge area actually reached 110 degrees in August, 1909. An analysis of the regional weather data indicates some reason to doubt the standing records. August 18 was 99°. On August 19 and 20, surrounding reporting stations were several degrees cooler than 110 degrees and 108 degrees. Often heat builds gradually and is uniform over a large region. It is not a sudden and isolated phenomenon as suggested by the data from all regional stations, including Baton Rouge, on those dates. Lastly, the Baton Rouge temperature sensor failed one day after these observations.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.