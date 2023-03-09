Baton Rouge men arrested in plot to smuggle drugs into Port Allen jail

PORT ALLEN - A pair of Baton Rouge men tried to smuggle drugs into a jail this week but only succeeded in landing themselves behind bars and having their property raided, according to law enforcement.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 20-year-old Kardell Samuel and 45-year-old James Gianelloni, both from Baton Rouge, were caught Tuesday trying to sneak about 108 grams of methamphetamine and 46 buprenorphine strips into the parish jail.

An inmate who allegedly coordinated with the pair, 36-year-old Dervell Barnes, was booked on an additional conspiracy charge.

After learning that the suspects had ties to Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies contacted BRPD, which led to officers seizing four and half pounds of marijuana and four guns, two of which were reported stolen, at a property in East Baton Rouge.

Another suspect was arrested at that Baton Rouge location, but that person was not immediately identified by law enforcement.

Kardell and Gianelloni were both booked for drug possession and conspiracy charges.