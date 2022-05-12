Baton Rouge mayor creates job of neighborhood boss to focus on housing strategy

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the first Director of Community Revitalization for East Baton Rouge on Thursday.

Marlee Pittman will serve on the committee designed to help keep Baton Rouge neighborhoods clean and sustainable as well as help restore them from disasters.

The Office of the Mayor-President released the following statement about Pittman and the committee:

Pittman will head several interagency initiatives intended to create equitable, vibrant, affordable, and sustainable neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. Mayor Broome continues to be committed to quality of place and firmly believes in leading with the power of residents. With the Ms. Pittman joining the team, residents, partners, and agency leaders will have a point person dedicated to continuing the role of the Broome administration as the convener and leader of strategy for housing and neighborhood efforts.

“Throughout her career in public service, Pittman has led numerous notable community development initiatives, including Safe Hopeful Neighborhoods, the Mid City Committee, the Hickey Town Stabilization Initiative, and disaster recovery efforts for the 2016 floods,” said Mayor Broome. “She's worked for several years alongside my administration to redesign how the City of Baton Rouge engages community members and empowers residents to be leaders in their own neighborhoods. She’s an experienced program manager with years of community meeting, project, and event planning experience and a background in affordable housing and public policy.”

Pittman graduated from LSU as a nationally recognized Truman Scholar, Congressman Findley Fellow, and Scoville Peace Fellow. She earned a Certificate in Urban Planning + Design from Harvard University, and was recently accepted into MIT's Master of City Planning program. A board member for three nonprofits, she was recognized by the Metro Council for her work in public transportation and was named a Baton Rouge ChangeMAKER by the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students.