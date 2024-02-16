60°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man wanted on attempted murder after Baldwin shooting, considered armed and dangerous
BATON ROUGE - The Baldwin Police Department is searching for a man wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Kelvin Markeith Porter Jr., of Baton Rouge, is wanted for the aforementioned charges as well as illegal discharging of a firearm after a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Trending News
Porter Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information to his whereabouts is urged to contact Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845 or any local police agency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: How a former slave became a political giant and...
-
2une In's Mia Monet celebrates national championship win with Dutchtown Griffins cheer...
-
Landry and legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the...
-
Bill proposed for upcoming special session would allow concealed carry without training,...
-
Valentines meals Feb 14 2024