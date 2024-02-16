Baton Rouge man wanted on attempted murder after Baldwin shooting, considered armed and dangerous

Image of Porter

BATON ROUGE - The Baldwin Police Department is searching for a man wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Kelvin Markeith Porter Jr., of Baton Rouge, is wanted for the aforementioned charges as well as illegal discharging of a firearm after a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Porter Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information to his whereabouts is urged to contact Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845 or any local police agency.