Baton Rouge man lending a helping hand to neighbor in wake of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - When Hurricane Ida came roaring through Baton Rouge Sunday, the path of destruction stretched far and wide.

Jedd Smith, who lives on Antioch Boulevard, woke up to his neighbor's house with a few new late-night renovations thanks to Ida.

"Whenever my daughter came out to see what was going on, I noticed my neighbor's house across the street with a big blue tarp on it," Smith said.

The tarp was due to a fallen tree, which split the house almost in half and busted through the entryway.

It left a mark, not just on the house but on the homeowner, who just happened to be the uncle of Smith's boss.

Smith, a mechanic with a pension for handiwork, took it upon himself to make a huge loss an even bigger gain.

He repaired the damage all by himself.

"It's just the right thing to do. I mean, you got to be neighborly. I don't see why anybody wouldn't want to help their neighbor."