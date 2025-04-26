Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A 70-year-old man from Baton Rouge was killed in a crash that happened on I-12 Friday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. Steven Lockwood, 70, was driving westbound on I-12. Troopers said the vehicle in front of him was slowing for upcoming traffic when Lockwood vehicle crashed into it.

Lockwood, despite wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle also received minor injuries.

Troopers collected toxicology samples as part of the investigation.