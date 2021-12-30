Baton Rouge man facing attempted murder charges after opening fire at family gathering

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Thursday accused of shooting at 10 people during a family gathering earlier this year.

Authorities say Tyrell Givens, 34, fired several gunshots at family members March 27 after an argument at his house on Martine Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said he fired shots at several people while they were gathered for a family event.

Givens is charged with 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.