Baton Rouge man arrested for pornography, allegedly committing sexual acts with child

2 hours 23 minutes ago Friday, April 14 2023 Apr 14, 2023 April 14, 2023 11:06 AM April 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly possessing child porn and committing sexual acts with a young girl. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, David Surace, 44, was arrested Wednesday for one count each of pornography involving juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles. 

Surace allegedly contacted an undercover Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit detective via the chatting app Kik and asked if the undercover agent was "active." Conversations between Surace and the detective eventually led to the SVU obtaining a search warrant for his Kik account, which allowed them to confidently identify David Surace as the user.

In the conversations, Surace allegedly admitted to having sexual fantasies about multiple young girls, all under ten years old.

Surace was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday. As of Friday morning, his bond had not yet been set.

