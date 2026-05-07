Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly shooting man multiple times outside Prairieville restaurant

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly shot someone in the arm multiple times in Prairieville.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Kayla Lucas, 22, got into an altercation with another man in a restaurant parking lot off Perkins Road on Wednesday.

As Lucas was leaving, he allegedly fired several shots at the other person, hitting him in the arm.

Ascension and East Baton Rouge deputies executed a search warrant at Lucas' home and arrested him for attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and will be transferred to Ascension Parish.