Baton Rouge man arrested after using child as shield from police
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after using a child as a shield from police, law enforcement said.
Baton Rouge Police officers were called to a home along N 26th Street on Monday for a domestic disturbance. Officers said Benjamin Hayes was holding a baby when they arrived, yelling, "BRPD is going to have to shoot me" and "Today will have to take him out."
Officers said Hayes wouldn't put the child down until he charged at an officer for staring at him. The baby was safely taken in a home.
Hayes was booked for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and second-degree kidnapping.
