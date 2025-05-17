Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend's friend

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's friend was arrested Thursday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded to a shooting at Jefferson Lake Apartments on May 14, where they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified the shooter as 19-year-old Jaworski Matthews Jr., the ex-boyfriend of the victim's friend.

The victim said Matthews had made multiple threats towards his friend, stating Matthews said he would "crash out" over the end of their relationship, according to the arrest affidavit.

On the day of the shooting, the victim and two others were at the apartment complex's pool. While they were at the pool, the door to her apartment was unlocked.

When the victim and her friends returned to the apartment, they reportedly found Matthews in the bathroom with a gun, which he then fired, hitting the victim. The victim and the others ran from the apartment while Matthews chased them, but Matthews later ran away from the area.

After the victim identified Matthews as the shooter, he was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary.