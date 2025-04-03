Baton Rouge man among two arrested after New Orleans armed robbery turned pursuit in stolen car

KENNER — A Baton Rouge man was one of two people arrested in an alleged New Orleans armed robbery that culminated in a stolen muscle car colliding with a Louisiana State Police vehicle earlier in the week.

Baton Rouge resident Charles Brown, 26, and New Orleans resident Terry Williams were arrested for their alleged involvement in the America Street robbery, which included the theft of a 2022 Dodge "Scat Pack" Charger.

According to state troopers, the robbery happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Around 4 p.m., the Charger was found in Kenner near Williams and Veterans Memorial boulevards. A pursuit ensued before the Charger crashed into an LSP vehicle at Delaware Avenue and 24th Street.

Troopers later found two guns, including one that was stolen, and well as 125 grams of marijuana in the car.

Brown was driving the car and both he and Williams were not hurt in the crash.

Brown was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on aggravated flight from an officer, possession of stolen property and drug dealing charges. Williams was booked for possession of stolen property and drug dealing.